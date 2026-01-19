Paul Colborne to receive 2026 Saskatchewan Oil Person of the Year Award

As Chairman of the Saskatchewan Oil and Gas Hall of Fame Committee, I am pleased to announce our nominations for the 2026 Oil Person of the Year and Saskatchewan Hall of Fame inductees with presentation of the awards scheduled for Wednesday June 3, 2026 at the Weyburn Oil Show. The semi-annual Oil Person of the year award has been awarded for over 35 years, recognizing many individuals that have contributed significantly to the Saskatchewan oil and gas industry. The Committee also presents Hall of Fame awards semi-annually to individuals born and raised in Saskatchewan and contributed and have made significant contributions to the industry in Saskatchewan or elsewhere in the world.

The 2026 recipient of the Saskatchewan Oil Person of the Year Award is Paul Colborne. Paul is currently the President and CEO of Surge Energy Inc. in Calgary. In the past 30 years, Paul has built many successful oil and gas companies in southeast Saskatchewan including Startech Energy, Starpoint Energy Trust and Tristar Oil and Gas. He was also a founder of Crescent Point Energy and Mission Oil and Gas. The award will be presented to Paul at the evening dinner scheduled for June 3rd at the Weyburn Oil Show.

The Committee is also pleased to announce three Saskatchewan individuals that have contributed significantly to the oil and gas business in various leadership roles. The 2026 awards for induction into the Saskatchewan Hall of Fame include Randall Smith, Craig Lothian and Andy J. Mah. Randall Smith is CEO of Spectrum Resource Group actively developing oil and gas resources across southeastern Saskatchewan. Craig Lothian has been actively involved in financing southeastern Saskatchewan oil companies through Lex Capital while also building oil and gas assets within Villanova Energy Inc. The third person to receive the award is Andy Mah with a productive career in the Canadian oil and gas business as an engineer, CEO and Director of numerous successful oil and gas companies in Calgary. These three candidates will be inducted into the Saskatchewan Oil and Gas Hall of Fame at the noon luncheon on June 3rd at the Weyburn Oil Show.

Saskatchewan Hall of Fame and Oil Person of the Year awards dating back to 1989 can be reviewed at www.saskoilgashof.ca

-Dean Potter, Chairman, Saskatchewan Oil and Gas Hall of Fame committee