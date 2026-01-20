New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jan. 20
|Short Term Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 19
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Cranbrook
|Jan. 19
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Jan. 19
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Jan. 19
|3rd Year Apprentice Ironworker
|Strike Group
|Conklin
|Jan. 19
|2nd Year Apprentice Ironworker
|Strike Group
|Conklin
|Jan. 19
|Journeyperson Ironworker
|Strike Group
|Conklin
|Jan. 19
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Conklin
|Jan. 19
|4th Year Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Conklin
|Jan. 19
|3rd Year Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Conklin
|Jan. 19
|2nd Year Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Conklin
|Jan. 19
|Project Manager
|Summit
|Calgary
|Jan. 16
|Field Operator (15/13, camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Jan. 16
|Gas Plant Operator / Power Engineer (15/13, camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Jan. 16
|Millwright Coordinator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 15
|Summer Student, Commercial
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jan. 15
|Gas Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Glen Ewen