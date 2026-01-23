Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports, Politico reports

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is considering imposing a total blockade on oil imports to Cuba as part of possible new tactics to drive leadership change in the Caribbean country, Politico reported on Friday, citing three people it said were familiar with the plan.

While no decision has been made, such a move has been sought by some critics of the Cuban government in the Trump administration and backed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Politico reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

If the reported plan materializes, it would represent further escalation in Trump’s move to bring regional powers in line with the United States and underscore the seriousness of the administration’s ambition to dominate the Western Hemisphere. Earlier in January, Trump vowed to stop oil and money from longtime backer Venezuela from reaching Cuba after the January 3 operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a measure that analysts say could be catastrophic for Cuba’s already ailing fuel supply, electrical grid and economy.

Emboldened by his ousting of Maduro and seizing control of that country’s oil, Trump has talked of acting against Cuba and Colombia. He has suggested Cuba should strike a deal with Washington, ramping up pressure on the long-time U.S. nemesis and provoking defiant words from the Communist-run island’s leadership.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Costas Pitas; Editing by Christian Martinez, Rod Nickel)