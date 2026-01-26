Cenovus’ 172,000-bpd refinery in Lima, Ohio, suffers storm-related mechanical issues, IIR says

The refinery experienced mechanical issues brought about by the storm on Sunday, IIR Energy said, adding that efforts to fix the issue were underway. A full restart may be delayed until later this week due to extreme cold, it added.
Cenovus Energy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Lima refinery produces low-sulphur gasoline, gasoline blend stocks, ultra-low-sulphur diesel, jet fuel, petrochemical feedstock and other products.
