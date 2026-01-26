Cenovus’ 172,000-bpd refinery in Lima, Ohio, suffers storm-related mechanical issues, IIR says

Cenovus Energy ’s 172,000-barrel-per-day Lima, Ohio, refinery experienced mechanical issues caused by a major winter storm that hit much of the United States over the weekend, industry monitor IIR Energy said on Monday.

The refinery experienced mechanical issues brought about by the storm on Sunday, IIR Energy said, adding that efforts to fix the issue were underway. A full restart may be delayed until later this week due to extreme cold, it added.

Cenovus Energy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Lima refinery produces low-sulphur gasoline, gasoline blend stocks, ultra-low-sulphur diesel, jet fuel, petrochemical feedstock and other products.

(Reporting by Nicole Jao in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and Nia Williams)