Canada is looking to boost energy trade with India, energy minister says

Canada is looking at boosting energy exports to India in a bid to diversify its customer base and cut dependence on supply to the United States, its Energy Minister Tim Hodgson said on Tuesday.

Hodgson told the Indian Energy Week conference that exporting 98% of its energy to the United States was a “strategic blunder”, and saw an opportunity to work with India.

“The fastest growing demand for energy in the world will be in India,” Hodgson said, adding Canada could supply crude oil, liquefied natural gas and uranium to India.

Canada currently does not export crude or LNG to India, which depends mainly on Russia, Iraq and Saudi Arabia for crude, and Qatar for the superchilled fuel, data from analytics firm Kpler showed.

India’s oil imports grew 2.5% on average over the last three years, while LNG cargoes shipped in fell 6.3% in 2025, the Kpler data showed.

“We’re now building pipelines to the West Coast. We have three pipelines built here, looking at building more,” Hodgson said.

India’s recent push to boost its nuclear generation, however, could provide a fillip to Canada’s plans to increase uranium supply to India. “Canada used to provide 98% of its energy to one customer. We are committed to diversifying our supply. We see the opportunity to work with India,” Hodgson said.

