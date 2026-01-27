ERA Is Paying Producers to Reduce Methane. Here’s What Operators Need to Know

Alberta’s oil and gas producers face increasing pressure to reduce methane emissions while maintaining operational efficiency and capital discipline. One opportunity gaining traction across the sector is Emissions Reduction Alberta’s (ERA) Methane Reduction Deployment Program, which offers funding of up to 50% of eligible project costs, to a maximum of $1 million per project.

For operators ready to act, the program provides a practical way to reduce emissions, improve performance, and stay ahead of regulatory and investor expectations – without carrying the full financial burden.

Why Methane Reduction Matters

Methane is more than 28x more potent than CO₂ over a 100-year period, making its reduction a key focus of provincial and federal policy. For producers, methane mitigation delivers more than compliance:

Lower emissions intensity and regulatory risk

Improved operational efficiency and reduced product loss

Stronger ESG performance and investor confidence

Improved market access in emissions-sensitive markets

Proven Technologies, Reduced Risk

ERA’s program targets commercially proven, ready-to-deploy technologies, allowing operators to move quickly with confidence. Eligible solutions include:

Engine optimization and emissions upgrades

Surface casing vent flow (SCVF) capture

Tank venting and vapor recovery solutions

Pneumatics electrification and no-bleed systems

With ERA covering a significant portion of project costs, operators can implement these solutions faster while preserving capital.

The Importance of the Right Contractor

Successfully accessing ERA funding requires more than identifying an opportunity. To qualify, projects must be properly scoped, aligned with program requirements, and executed to deliver measurable outcomes.

As an approved ERA contractor, Surepoint Group supports operators through the entire process – from application assistance and technology selection to turnkey execution and post-install optimization. Their approach ensures projects meet regulatory requirements while delivering real operational and economic value.

Why Operators Are Choosing Surepoint

Producers already working with Surepoint benefit from:

Hands-on support navigating the ERA application process

Expertise across a wide range of eligible methane-reduction technologies

Field-proven execution focused on reliability and performance

Long-term efficiency gains beyond initial project completion

Rather than treating methane reduction as a one-off compliance exercise, Surepoint helps operators integrate these initiatives into broader efficiency and emissions strategies.

Act Now While Funding Is Available

Applications for the Methane Reduction Deployment Program are accepted on a continuous basis until March 31, 2029, or until funding is fully allocated. With strong industry interest already, early action is encouraged.

Alberta operators interested in reducing methane while improving efficiency can begin by selecting Surepoint as their contractor in the ERA program portal or contacting Surepoint directly to explore eligible projects.

