Germany needs new partners as global order changes, economy minister says

Germany must seek new partners in light of a changing global order, the country’s economy minister said on Tuesday, referring to deteriorated relations with the United States that have resulted in painful import tariffs.

“The world has become more uncertain, and alliances that we have trusted and relied on are beginning to crumble,” Katherina Reiche said at the Handelsblatt energy summit.

“That does not mean abandoning them, but rather continuing to work together, however challenging that may be in some cases, and above all seeking new partners.”

In particular, Reiche mentioned South America, India, the Middle East, Canada, Australia as well as countries in Asia, including Malaysia.

