Noise Complaints Decrease for Completions with Pad Electrification

In the Western Canadian Energy Industry, Completion pads are shifting towards electrification, where many decentralized diesel generators are being replaced by one larger centralized turbine coupled to an electrical micro grid. Turbines are being used for the larger frack equipment, as well as microturbines for the support gear (lights, shacks, wireline, etc.). While cost-savings and logistical simplification are key factors driving adoption of turbines, Operators in Alberta have chosen to use gas turbines for frack site power as they significantly reduce noise compared to an equivalent diesel generator setup. This often-overlooked advantage of turbines makes them ideal for high-intensity, 24-hour completion work near populated areas (like Red Deer, Drayton Valley and Rocky Mountain House).

Independent noise tests conducted on turbine generators have returned strong results for Operators. Field measurements show that not only are turbines quieter, but they maintain more stable sound levels across their full operating range than diesel generators. These measurements have been recognized by the Alberta Energy Regulator (under Directive 038), where the lower sound levels from turbines are “noticeably quieter”. Residents notice the difference as well, and Operators report fewer noise-related complaints on turbine-powered sites compared with diesel-powered sites.

Natural gas turbines are ideal for these setups as they reduce fuel, maintenance, and logistical costs compared to diesel generators. Turbines also boast improved cold-weather performance and reliability. They can be powered with on-site fuel or flare gas depending on its condition, which can reduce fuel costs to near zero. Turbines compress and ignite fuel in a smooth continuous process, in contrast with reciprocating engines which combust fuel during their cycles. The intrinsic smoothness of turbines also reduces noise from vibrations, and their reliability and minimal maintenance requirements mean far less cold-starts.

For more information, contact Michael.lawson@enterprisegrp.ca.