US Northeast spot natgas and power prices hit record highs as Arctic blast boosts heating demand, freezes gas wells 

Cash gas prices for Tuesday soared 242% at the Algonquin Hub in New England to a record $173 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), while next-day prices at the Eastern Gas hub in Pennsylvania jumped 47% to a record $59.
In the power market, spot prices at the PJM West Hub in Pennsylvania and Maryland soared 146% to a record $1,014 per megawatt hour (MWh).
That compares with average cash gas prices of $6.08 per mmBtu in New England and $2.79 at the Eastern Gas hub, and average next-day power prices at the PJM West hub of $60.23 per MWh in 2025.
Next-day power and gas prices also rose to record and multi-year highs in other hubs across the country in recent days, including the U.S. Henry Hub gas benchmark in Louisiana.
