Gulf oil giants raise billions from infrastructure deals

Raising funds from oil and gas infrastructure assets, while retaining control, is now firmly part of the playbook of Gulf Arab national oil companies, helping them raise billions of dollars for their ambitious diversification plans. Reuters reported on Wednesday that Kuwait could launch a deal to offer investors a stake in its oil pipeline assets as soon as next month, mirroring moves by regional peers.

Below are key facts about such deals.

UAE’S ADNOC

In 2019, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company created a new subsidiary, ADNOC Oil Pipelines, and leased its interest in 18 pipelines for 23 years to a consortium including BlackRock and KKR, raising $4 billion. The investors acquired a 40% stake in the entity, with ADNOC keeping 60% and full operational control.

The following year, in 2020, ADNOC formed ADNOC Gas Pipelines and sold a 49% stake to a group of six investors: Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), Brookfield Asset Management, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, NH Investment & Securities, and Italy’s Snam. The deal raised $10.1 billion.

In April 2024, Abu Dhabi’s Lunate acquired the 40% oil pipeline stake from BlackRock and KKR. Snam, which held an indirect stake in the gas pipeline entity, announced in January 2024 that it had sold its share to Lunate as well. Lunate is an Abu Dhabi-based alternative investment manager and is part of a business empire overseen by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s national security adviser.

KKR in October bought a minority stake in ADNOC Gas Pipelines.

SAUDI ARAMCO

In 2021, Aramco created Aramco Oil Pipelines Co. and sold a 49% stake to a consortium led by EIG Global Energy Partners for $12.4 billion under a 25-year lease.

Later that year, it formed Aramco Gas Pipelines Co. and sold a 49% stake to a group led by BlackRock and Hassana Investment Co. for $15.5 billion.

In 2025, Aramco signed an $11 billion lease-and-leaseback deal for infrastructure around its Jafurah gas project with a consortium led by Global Infrastructure Partners, which BlackRock bought in 2024.

Aramco retained majority ownership and operational control in all deals. Reuters reported in July that Aramco is looking to sell up to five gas-fired power plants that could raise around $4 billion, part of a broader effort to free up funds. The oil giant is planning the sale within weeks, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

OMAN’S OQ

In 2023, Oman sold a 49% stake in its gas pipeline unit, OQ Gas Networks, via an IPO, raising about $750 million.

Cornerstone investors included Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Qatar Investment Authority and Belgium’s Fluxys.

OQ retained 51% ownership and operational control.

BAHRAIN’S BAPCO

Bapco Energies in 2024 sold a minority stake in the Saudi-Bahrain oil pipeline to BlackRock’s infrastructure fund.

The deal marked Bahrain’s first infrastructure monetisation. Its value was not disclosed.

Bapco retained majority ownership and operational control.

KUWAIT PETROLEUM CORPORATION (KPC)

KPC is exploring a sale and leaseback deal for its oil pipeline network in a deal that would mirror models used by ADNOC and Aramco, KPC CEO Sheikh Nawaf Saud Nasir Al-Sabah has said. He did not disclose figures.

Reuters reported on Tuesday the deal could launch as soon as February and could raise up to $7 billion. HSBC has been tapped to advise on the deal alongside JPMorgan and Centerview Partners, sources have said, adding HSBC is also offering potential buyers staple financing to back their investment in the pipelines.

KPC is expected to retain majority ownership and operational control.

BlackRock recently opened an office in Kuwait, led by Ali AlQadhi. It was not immediately clear if BlackRock will be involved in KPC’s planned deal and the fund previously declined to comment.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)