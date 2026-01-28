US crude production recovers after winter storm ravages output 

By Georgina McCartney

HOUSTON, Jan 28 – U.S. crude oil producers were bringing wells back online on Wednesday following a severe winter storm that swept across the country over the weekend, straining energy infrastructure and power grids.

Domestic crude output is now estimated to be down around 600,000 barrels per day, roughly 4% of total output, according to consultancy Energy Aspects, compared with a peak loss of 2 million bpd on Saturday.

The Permian B, which accounts for around half of U.S. crude production, was down around 250,000 bpd according to Energy Aspects, also roughly 4%, the Bakken oilfield in North Dakota, and the Anadarko in Oklahoma.

