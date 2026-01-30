Imperial announces fourth quarter 2025 financial and operating results

Quarterly net income of $492 million and quarterly net income excluding identified items 1 of $968 million

of $968 million Cash flows from operating activities of $1,918 million

Quarterly Upstream production of 444,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, and the highest annual production in over 30 years of 438,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day

Kearl quarterly production of 274,000 total gross oil-equivalent barrels per day (194,000 barrels Imperial’s share), and annual total gross production of 280,000 barrels per day (199,000 barrels Imperial’s share)

Cold Lake quarterly production of 153,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day and annual production of 151,000 barrels per day

Downstream refinery capacity utilization of 94 percent for the quarter and 93 percent for the year

Returned $2,072 million to shareholders in the quarter with $361 million in dividend payments and $1,711 million of share repurchases

Quarterly dividend increased by 20 percent from 72 cents to 87 cents per share

Fourth quarter Twelve months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2025 2024 ∆I 2025 2024 ∆I Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 492 1,225 (733) 3,268 4,790 (1,522) Net income (loss) excluding identified items1 968 1,225 (257) 4,299 4,790 (491) Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 1.00 2.37 (1.37) 6.48 9.03 (2.55) Net income (loss) excluding identified items1 per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 1.97 2.37 (0.40) 8.53 9.03 (0.50) Capital and exploration expenditures 651 423 +228 2,027 1,867 +160

Imperial reported estimated net income in the fourth quarter of $492 million, compared to net income of $539 million in the third quarter of 2025, primarily driven by lower upstream realizations. Excluding identified items1, estimated net income was $968 million compared to $1,094 million in the third quarter of 2025. Identified items1 in the fourth quarter related to Norman Wells end of field life acceleration and a separate one-time charge associated with the optimization of materials and supplies inventory.

Quarterly cash flows from operating activities were $1,918 million, up from $1,798 million generated in the third quarter of 2025. Cash flows from operating activities excluding working capital1 were $1,260 million – which included an unfavourable $325 million related to identified items1. Cash flows from operating activities excluding working capital1 were $1,600 million in the third quarter of 2025 – which included an unfavourable $149 million related to identified items1.

Full year estimated net income was $3,268 million with cash flows from operating activities of $6,708 million. Excluding identified items1, full year estimated net income was $4,299 million. Full-year cash flows from operating activities excluding the impacts of working capital1 were $6,033 million – which included an unfavourable $474 million related to identified items1.

“This past year demonstrated the strength of our integrated business model, as we achieved record annual crude production, deployed advantaged technology at Cold Lake, and started up Canada’s largest renewable diesel facility,” said John Whelan, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Looking ahead, we are confident in our plans to profitably grow volumes, lower unit cash costs1, and progress our restructuring, while maintaining our focus on safety and operational excellence.”

Upstream production in the quarter averaged 444,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day. At Kearl, quarterly total gross production averaged 274,000 barrels per day (194,000 barrels Imperial’s share) with operations impacted by wet weather early in the quarter. Cold Lake averaged 153,000 barrels per day with first oil achieved at our new Leming SAGD project. The company’s share of Syncrude production in the quarter averaged 87,000 gross barrels per day and contributed to annual production of 79,000 barrels per day.

Downstream throughput in the quarter averaged 408,000 barrels per day, impacted by the planned Sarnia turnaround and additional maintenance in the company’s eastern manufacturing hub, resulting in an overall refinery capacity utilization of 94 percent. Petroleum product sales averaged 479,000 barrels per day. Full-year throughput averaged 402,000 barrels per day with capacity utilization of 93 percent and petroleum product sales of 470,000 barrels per day.

During the quarter, Imperial returned $2,072 million to shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases under the accelerated normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program.

“Our corporate strategy, capital expenditure plans and efficiency initiatives, including restructuring, give me confidence in our ability to continue to grow shareholder value and returns,” said Whelan. “I am pleased to announce a 20 percent increase in our dividend to 87 cents per share.”

Fourth quarter highlights

Net income of $492 million or $1.00 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $1,225 million or $2.37 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Results in the current quarter include identified items1 of $320 million after-tax related to the Norman Wells end of field life acceleration and a separate one-time $156 million after-tax charge associated with the optimization of materials and supplies inventory.

Cash flows from operating activities of $1,918 million, up from cash flows from operating activities of $1,789 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Cash flows from operating activities excluding working capital1 of $1,260 million – which included an unfavourable $325 million related to the identified items1 – compared to $1,650 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Capital and exploration expenditures totaled $651 million, up from $423 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company returned $2,072 million to shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2025, including $361 million in dividends paid and $1,711 million with the successful completion of its accelerated share repurchases under the NCIB.

Upstream production averaged 444,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, compared to 460,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2024, with Kearl operations impacted by wet weather early in the quarter.

Total gross bitumen production at Kearl averaged 274,000 barrels per day (194,000 barrels Imperial’s share), compared to 299,000 barrels per day (212,000 barrels Imperial’s share) in the fourth quarter of 2024, as operations were impacted by wet weather early in the quarter.

Gross bitumen production at Cold Lake averaged 153,000 barrels per day, compared to 157,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cold Lake Leming SAGD project achieved first oil and, as expected, is currently ramping up to a peak of around 9,000 barrels per day.

The company’s share of gross production from Syncrude averaged 87,000 barrels per day, up from 81,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Announced plans to accelerate cessation of production at Norman Wells in the Northwest Territories to the end of the third quarter of 2026 as the asset reaches end of economic field life.

Refinery throughput averaged 408,000 barrels per day, compared to 411,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to additional maintenance in the company’s eastern manufacturing hub. Capacity utilization was 94 percent, compared to 95 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Petroleum product sales were 479,000 barrels per day, up from 458,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by higher volumes in the supply and retail channels, supported by a growing number of retail sites nationwide.

Chemical net income of $9 million in the quarter, compared to $21 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Recent business environment

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the price of crude oil decreased relative to the third quarter of 2025 due to global supply outpacing demand resulting in inventory builds. The Canadian WTI/WCS spread widened as seasonal weakening in heavy crude demand coincided with an increase in WCS supply. Industry refining margins improved in the fourth quarter of 2025, influenced by geopolitical factors and supply disruptions.

Operating results

Fourth quarter 2025 vs. fourth quarter 2024

Fourth Quarter millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2025 2024 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 492 1,225 Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 1.00 2.37 Net income (loss) excluding identified items1 968 1,225

Current quarter results include identified items1 of $320 million after-tax ($421 million before-tax) related to the Norman Wells end of field life acceleration and a separate one-time $156 million after-tax ($206 million before-tax) charge associated with the optimization of materials and supplies inventory.

Upstream Net income (loss) factor analysis millions of Canadian dollars 2024 Price Volume Royalty Other Identified Items¹ 2025 878 (440) (170) 140 10 (420) (2)

Price – Average bitumen realizations decreased by $12.58 per barrel, primarily driven by lower marker prices partially offset by favourable diluent and narrowing WTI/WCS spread. Synthetic crude oil realizations decreased by $19.03 per barrel, primarily driven by lower WTI and a weaker Synthetic/WTI spread.

Volume – Lower volumes were impacted by wet weather early in the quarter at Kearl.

Royalty – Lower royalties were primarily driven by lower commodity prices.

Identified items1 – $320 million after-tax ($421 million before-tax) related to the Norman Wells end of field life acceleration and a separate one-time $100 million after-tax ($131 million before-tax) charge associated with the Upstream portion of the optimization of materials and supplies inventory.

Marker prices and average realizations Fourth Quarter Canadian dollars, unless noted 2025 2024 West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel) 59.14 70.30 Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel) 47.94 57.73 WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel) 11.20 12.57 Bitumen (per barrel) 59.00 71.58 Synthetic crude oil (per barrel) 80.07 99.10 Average foreign exchange rate (US$) 0.72 0.72

Production Fourth Quarter thousands of barrels per day 2025 2024 Kearl (Imperial’s share) 194 212 Cold Lake 153 157 Syncrude 87 81 Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day) 274 299

Lower production at Kearl was impacted by wet weather early in the quarter.

Downstream Net income (loss) factor analysis millions of Canadian dollars 2024 Margins Other Identified Items¹ 2025 356 320 (112) (45) 519

Margins – Higher margins primarily reflect improved market conditions.

Other – Primarily due to higher operating expenses of about $80 million, including higher energy costs, additional maintenance in the company’s eastern manufacturing hub and additional operating costs from the start-up of the Strathcona renewable diesel facility.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales Fourth Quarter thousands of barrels per day, unless noted 2025 2024 Refinery throughput 408 411 Refinery capacity utilization (percent) 94 95 Petroleum product sales 479 458

Lower refinery throughput was primarily due to additional maintenance in the company’s eastern manufacturing hub.

Higher petroleum product sales were primarily due to higher volumes in the supply and retail channels, supported by a growing number of retail sites nationwide.

Chemicals Net income (loss) factor analysis millions of Canadian dollars 2024 Margins Other Identified Items¹ 2025 21 (10) 9 (11) 9

Corporate and other Fourth Quarter millions of Canadian dollars 2025 2024 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) (34) (30)

Liquidity and capital resources Fourth Quarter millions of Canadian dollars 2025 2024 Cash flows from (used in): Operating activities 1,918 1,789 Investing activities (561) (404) Financing activities (2,076) (1,896) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (719) (511) Cash and cash equivalents at period end 1,142 979

Cash flows from operating activities primarily reflect favourable working capital impacts.

Cash flows used in investing activities primarily reflect higher additions to property, plant and equipment.

Cash flows used in financing activities primarily reflect:

Fourth Quarter millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2025 2024 Dividends paid 361 317 Per share dividend paid (dollars) 0.72 0.60 Share repurchases (a) 1,711 1,475 Number of shares purchased (millions) (a) 13.3 14.4

(a) Share repurchases were made under the company’s normal course issuer bid program, and include shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation.

The company completed share repurchases under its normal course issuer bid on December 17, 2025.

Full-year 2025 vs. full-year 2024

Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2025 2024 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 3,268 4,790 Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 6.48 9.03 Net income (loss) excluding identified items1 4,299 4,790

Current year results include identified items1 of: $320 million after-tax ($421 million before-tax) related to the Norman Wells end of field life acceleration; a $306 million after-tax ($406 million before-tax) non-cash impairment charge of the Calgary Imperial Campus; a $249 million after-tax ($330 million before-tax) restructuring charge; and a one-time $156 million after-tax ($206 million before-tax) charge associated with the optimization of materials and supplies inventory.

Upstream Net income (loss) factor analysis millions of Canadian dollars 2024 Price Volume Royalty Other Identified Items¹ 2025 3,262 (1,220) (70) 370 199 (420) 2,121

Price – Average bitumen realizations decreased by $7.52 per barrel, primarily driven by lower marker prices partially offset by narrowing WTI/WCS spread and favourable diluent. Synthetic crude oil realizations decreased by $12.92 per barrel, primarily driven by lower WTI.

Volume – Inventory impacts partially offset by higher production.

Royalty – Lower royalties were primarily driven by lower commodity prices.

Other – Primarily due to favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $190 million.

Identified items1 – $320 million after-tax ($421 million before-tax) related to the Norman Wells end of field life acceleration and a separate one-time $100 million after-tax ($131 million before-tax) charge associated with the Upstream portion of the optimization of materials and supplies inventory.

Marker prices and average realizations Twelve Months Canadian dollars, unless noted 2025 2024 West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel) 64.73 75.78 Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel) 53.76 61.04 WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel) 10.97 14.74 Bitumen (per barrel) 67.01 74.53 Synthetic crude oil (per barrel) 88.99 101.91 Average foreign exchange rate (US$) 0.72 0.73

Production Twelve Months thousands of barrels per day 2025 2024 Kearl (Imperial’s share) 199 200 Cold Lake 151 148 Syncrude (a) 79 75 Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day) 280 281

(a) In 2025, Syncrude gross production included about 2 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2024 – 1 thousand barrels per day) that were exported to the operator’s facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Downstream Net income (loss) factor analysis millions of Canadian dollars 2024 Margins Other Identified Items¹ 2025 1,486 610 (182) (45) 1,869

Margins – Higher margins primarily reflect improved market conditions.

Other – Primarily due to higher operating expenses of about $140 million driven by higher energy costs, additional maintenance in the company’s eastern manufacturing hub of about $70 million, and unfavourable wholesale volume impacts of about $60 million, partially offset by lower turnaround impacts of about $100 million.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales Twelve Months thousands of barrels per day, unless noted 2025 2024 Refinery throughput 402 399 Refinery capacity utilization (percent) 93 92 Petroleum product sales 470 466

Chemicals Net income (loss) factor analysis millions of Canadian dollars 2024 Margins Other Identified Items¹ 2025 171 (70) (8) (11) 82

Margins – Lower margins primarily reflect weaker industry polyethylene margins.

Corporate and other Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2025 2024 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) (804) (129)

Current year results include identified items1 of a $306 million after-tax ($406 million before-tax) non-cash

impairment charge of the Calgary Imperial Campus and a $249 million after-tax ($330 million before-tax) restructuring charge; results also reflect higher incentive compensation as a result of the higher share price.

Liquidity and capital resources Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2025 2024 Cash flows from (used in): Operating activities 6,708 5,981 Investing activities (1,892) (1,825) Financing activities (4,653) (4,041) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 163 115

Cash flows from operating activities primarily reflect favourable working capital impacts.

Cash flows used in investing activities primarily reflect higher additions to property, plant and equipment.

Cash flows used in financing activities primarily reflect:

Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2025 2024 Dividends paid 1,401 1,238 Per share dividend paid (dollars) 2.76 2.30 Share repurchases (a) 3,180 2,681 Number of shares purchased (millions) (a) 25.5 26.8

(a) Share repurchases were made under the company’s normal course issuer bid program, and include shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation.

On June 23, 2025, the company announced by news release that it had received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a new normal course issuer bid to continue its then-existing share purchase program. The program enabled the company to purchase up to a maximum of 25,452,248 common shares during the period June 29, 2025 to June 28, 2026. The program completed on December 17, 2025 as a result of the company purchasing the maximum allowable number of shares under the program.

Key financial and operating data follow.

Forward-looking statements

Statements of future events or conditions in this report, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans, are forward-looking statements. Similarly, discussion of roadmaps or future plans related to carbon capture, transportation and storage, biofuel, hydrogen, and other future plans to reduce emissions and emission intensity of the company, its affiliates and third parties are dependent on future market factors, such as continued technological progress, policy support and timely rule-making and permitting, and represent forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, goal, seek, estimate, expect, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, references to the strength of the company’s integrated business model; the company’s plans to grow volumes, lower unit cash costs and progress the restructuring, while maintaining focus on safety and operational excellence; expected impacts of the company’s strategy, capital expenditure plans and efficiency initiatives including restructuring, including impacts on the ability to grow shareholder value and returns; the company’s Leming SAGD redevelopment project, including timing and anticipated peak production; and the cessation of production at Norman Wells, including impacts and timing.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning future energy demand, supply and mix; production rates, growth and mix across various assets; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities and the company’s ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate its assets, including the Strathcona renewable diesel project and the Leming SAGD redevelopment project; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies on reductions to greenhouse gas emissions intensity, including but not limited to technologies using solvents to replace energy intensive steam at Cold Lake, Strathcona renewable diesel, carbon capture and storage including in connection with hydrogen for the renewable diesel project, recovery technologies and efficiency projects, and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects; for shareholder returns, assumptions such as cash flow forecasts, financing sources and capital structure, participation of the company’s majority shareholder in the normal course issuer bid, and the results of periodic and ongoing evaluation of alternate uses of capital; the amount and timing of emissions reductions, including the impact of lower carbon fuels; the degree and timeliness of support that will be provided by policymakers and other stakeholders for various new technologies such as carbon capture and storage will be provided; receipt of regulatory approvals in a timely manner, especially with respect to large scale emissions reduction projects; availability and performance of third-party service providers including service providers located outside of Canada and ExxonMobil global capability centres; refinery utilization and product sales; applicable laws and government policies, including with respect to climate change, greenhouse gas emissions reductions and low carbon fuels; the ability to offset any ongoing or renewed inflationary pressures; capital and environmental expenditures; cash generation, financing sources and capital structure, such as dividends and shareholder returns, including the timing and amounts of share repurchases; and commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions, could differ materially depending on a number of factors.

These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum and petrochemical products and resulting price, differential and margin impacts, including Canadian and foreign government action with respect to supply levels, prices, trade tariffs, trade controls or sanctions, the occurrence of disruptions in trade alliances or agreements or a broader breakdown in global trade, and disruptions in military alliances or wars; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy, applicable royalty rates, and tax laws; third-party opposition to company and service provider operations, projects and infrastructure; competition from alternative energy sources and competitors who may be more experienced or established in these markets; availability and allocation of capital; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals, including for new technologies relating to the company’s lower emissions business activities; failure, delay, reduction, revocation or uncertainty regarding supportive policy and market development for the adoption of emerging lower emission energy technologies and other technologies that support emissions reductions; environmental regulation, including climate change and greenhouse gas regulation and changes to such regulation; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; the results of research programs and new technologies, including with respect to greenhouse gas emissions, and the ability to bring new technologies to scale on a commercially competitive basis, and the competitiveness of alternative energy and other emission reduction technologies; availability and performance of third-party service providers including those located outside of Canada and ExxonMobil global capability centres; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities; effectiveness of company risk management programs and emergency response preparedness; operational hazards and risks; cybersecurity incidents including incidents caused by actors employing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence; currency exchange rates; general economic conditions, including inflation and the occurrence and duration of economic recessions or downturns; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of Imperial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K.

