Union rejects contract offer from Marathon

The United Steelworkers union rejected a comprehensive contract offer from Marathon Petroleum in talks for a national pattern agreement for U.S. refinery and chemical plant workers, the union said on Wednesday night.

The USW and Marathon, lead negotiators for energy companies, face a 12:01 a.m. deadline on Sunday to hammer out a new agreement to the current four-year contract.

The Marathon proposal was “unanimously rejected” by the policy committee, which is made up of members from regions across the U.S. The union did not offer details about the Marathon proposal, but called it “unacceptable.”

“MPC continues to meet regularly with representatives from the USW,” said Marathon spokesperson Jamal Kheiry. “We are committed to bargaining in good faith and to working toward a mutually satisfactory agreement.”

In a statement, the USW said, “we’re fighting for safety for all oil workers and our communities, real job security and fair wages that recognize our skill and sacrifices.”

