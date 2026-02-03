China’s Chambroad buys Canadian crude for May delivery, traders say

Chambroad, which operates a 70,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Shandong and an 80,000-bpd refinery in the southern Hainan province, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Venezuelan shipments to China have fallen sharply since mid-December, after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a blockade on sanctioned ships, part of a campaign against President Nicolas Maduro that culminated in his capture by U.S. forces in early January. Independent refiners in Shandong are also buying discounted Iranian heavy crude to replace Venezuelan shipments, trade sources said on Monday.
(Reporting by Siyi Liu, Florence Tan and Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Georgina McCartney in Houston; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)