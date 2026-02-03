New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Feb. 3 Recruitment Administrator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 2 Junior Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 1 CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Jan. 30 Corporate Counsel PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jan. 30 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Edmonton
Jan. 30 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Edmonton
Jan. 30 CEMENT BULK DRIVER/OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Jan. 30 JOURNEYMAN/APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (NORTH SHOP) – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jan. 27 Entry Level Draftsperson Strike Group Whitecourt
Jan. 27 Contracts Specialist PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jan. 27 Regulatory & Environmental Advisor PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jan. 27 Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Cranbrook
Jan. 27 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Instrumentation Technician Strike Group All Areas

