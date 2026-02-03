New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Feb. 3
|Recruitment Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 2
|Junior Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 1
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Jan. 30
|Corporate Counsel
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jan. 30
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Jan. 30
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Jan. 30
|CEMENT BULK DRIVER/OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Jan. 30
|JOURNEYMAN/APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (NORTH SHOP) – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jan. 27
|Entry Level Draftsperson
|Strike Group
|Whitecourt
|Jan. 27
|Contracts Specialist
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jan. 27
|Regulatory & Environmental Advisor
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jan. 27
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Cranbrook
|Jan. 27
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|All Areas