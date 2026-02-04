Discount on Western Canada Select widens

The discount on Western Canada Select crude oil to North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures widened on Wednesday to its highest point since the Venezuela situation began.

WCS for March delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $15.15 a barrel below the U.S. benchmark WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, compared with $14.80 a barrel on Tuesday.

* The discount on Canadian heavy crude widened approximately $1 per barrel over the month of January in the wake of heightened market volatility caused by U.S. President Donald Trump’s stated goal to increase Venezuelan oil production.

* Investors are watching for the potential for an increase in Venezuelan barrels to compete with similar-in-quality Canadian heavy oil in the U.S. Gulf Coast over the longer term.

* The initial market reaction may have been overblown in the wake of the onslaught of headlines about Venezuela, said Wood Mackenzie analyst Dylan White. But he added he does expect to see some level of displacement of Canadian barrels along the Gulf Coast in the long-term, meaning the WCS differential is likely not heading back to its pre-January levels anytime soon.

* “Directionally, we do expect that light-heavy widening to persist,” White said.

* Global oil prices surged about 3% on Wednesday after a media report suggested planned talks between the United States and Iran on Friday could collapse.

(Reporting by Amanda Stephenson in Calgary; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)