Global electricity demand surge forecast by IEA

Global electricity demand growth is expected to ramp up by more than 3.5% per year on average over the rest of the decade while renewable energy and nuclear power are expected to make up nearly half of all power production, the International Energy Agency said in a report on Friday.

Here are some details:

* Demand growth is expected to come from electrification of industries, the continuing rollout of electric vehicles and data centres as well as increased demand from cooling, with emerging and developing economies accounting for 80% of additional demand.

* China alone is expected to add demand equivalent to the total electricity consumption of the European Union today, with average growth of 4.9% annually to 2030.

* Electricity generation from renewables is overtaking coal’s share in the power mix and is expected to grow by 1,000 terawatt hours by the end of 2030 after drawing level with the more polluting resource in 2025.

* Nuclear power and renewables are together forecast to generate 50% of the global electricity mix by 2030, up from 42% in 2025, the report said.

* Growth in the use of natural gas in the United States and the continued shift from oil to gas for power in the Middle East is projected to push up global gas use by an average of 2.6% by the end of 2030.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman)