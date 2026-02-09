Air Canada suspends Cuba flights as island set to run out of jet fuel

Air Canada said on Monday it is suspending flights to Cuba, which warned it was running out of jet fuel, as the U.S. tightens its grip on the communist-run nation’s oil supply.

Canada’s largest carrier said in a statement that aviation fuel is not projected to be commercially available at airports as of Tuesday, as governments issue notices warning that the supply is likely to be unreliable.

The shortfall is set to last from February 10 through March 11, according to a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) published late on Sunday. It comes just two days after Cuban officials said air travel would not initially be impacted by a fuel rationing plan announced on Friday.

Cuba has historically relied on Venezuela to provide much of its jet fuel, but the Caribbean island nation has not received any crude or refined products from its top ally since mid-December, when the U.S. moved to block Venezuela’s exports.

U.S. President Donald Trump has since vowed that Cuba will receive no more oil from Venezuela and has threatened to slap tariffs on any nation sending fuel to Cuba.

However, such shortfalls are not new to Cuba and many airlines have plans in place to deal with them.

Montreal-based Air Canada said over the following days it will send empty flights to pick up and fly home about 3,000 customers on Cuba. It said it will tanker in extra fuel and make refuelling stops on the return journey if necessary. Similar crises have prompted many carriers to refuel in nearby third countries including Panama, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and the U.S.

Most flights into Havana appeared on time and on schedule on Monday morning.

An early-morning COPA flight to Panama departed on time, and several American Airlines flights were slated to arrive later in the day, airport officials confirmed to Reuters.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood in Havana and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Kevin Liffey)