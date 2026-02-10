ILF Consulting Engineers in Canada: Engineering Solutions Through Collaboration and Expertise

Technical excellence is our baseline, but our true value lies in perspective. We don’t just deliver complex projects; we view every project through your lens. By aligning our rigorous engineering standards with your specific business priorities, we ensure that the result isn’t just a technical success, it’s a strategic win.

Over the past decade, ILF has built a team that delivers solutions while guiding clients through complex decisions with clarity and confidence. We balance technical rigor with strategic insight, anticipating challenges and helping clients develop practical, cost-effective solutions aligned with their long-term goals. Collaborative and constructive, we identify problems early and work hand-in-hand with stakeholders to drive successful outcomes.

ILF Canada’s expertise focuses on oil and gas transportation and production, decarbonization, and energy transition consulting and engineering services. We also bring robust capabilities in renewable energy projects, including green hydrogen, and various forms of energy storage. As part of the global ILF Group – with nearly 4,000 experts in 45 offices worldwide – we combine the best international practices with the local knowledge of our growing Calgary-based team to deliver fit-for-purpose solutions. Our independence as a family owned, privately held company allows us flexibility in commercial models, long-term focus, faster decision making, and a strong orientation towards fostering lasting relationships with clients.

ILF has established a strong track record of major project achievements across Canada, including its work on the 575 km Keyera KAPS pipeline and ongoing engineering support for ATCO’s 230 km Yellowhead Pipeline. ILF has also worked on hundreds of sustaining capital and maintenance projects with various clients across the country, reinforcing its expertise in long‑term infrastructure support and scalability. The KAPS system is a 575‑kilometre pipeline designed to transport natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate from the liquids‑rich Montney and Duvernay basins in northwestern Alberta to Keyera’s processing and storage hub in Fort Saskatchewan. Similarly, the Yellowhead Pipeline is a 230‑kilometre natural gas transmission line that will expand Alberta’s integrated gas network and support the growing energy needs of industrial, residential, and petrochemical customers. Running from the Peers area to Fort Saskatchewan, it is strategically positioned to serve Alberta’s industrial heartland. ILF’s extensive experience in complex pipeline and facility projects makes the company a strong engineering partner for these significant infrastructure developments.

We are proud to be certified ISO9001&14001, demonstrating our commitment to quality, safety, and continuous improvement. Additionally, ILF Canada is recognized as a Great Place to Work® Certified organization, reflecting our dedication to fostering a positive, respectful, and collaborative workplace culture. ILF is also consistently recognized on the global stage – Engineering News Record (ENR) lists ILF among the top companies worldwide, ranking us 3rd in the pipeline category for 2025 —a testament to our strong technical capabilities and expertise in complex pipeline engineering.

Meet the Leadership Team Driving ILF Consulting Engineers Canada Forward

At ILF Consulting Engineers in Canada, our leadership team embodies technical excellence, strategic vision, and a commitment to advancing energy and infrastructure solutions. Each member brings a wealth of experience and a shared dedication to advancing ILF’s mission of engineering excellence.

Mike L’Heureux, P.Eng., MBA, GCB.D – President & CEO

As President and CEO, Mike L’Heureux leads ILF Canada with a forward-thinking approach and a strong focus on strategic growth. With nearly 20 years of experience in engineering, project management, and business development, Mike has a proven track record of guiding cross-functional teams to deliver complex infrastructure projects. Under his leadership for the past 6 years, ILF Canada has expanded its capabilities in oil and gas infrastructure and embraced the energy transition, marking significant milestones such as ILF’s 20-year anniversary in Canada.

Jaye Selin, P.Eng. – Vice President, Resources & Sustainable Industry

Jaye Selin brings over three decades of engineering expertise to his role as Vice President of Resources & Sustainable Industry, with a strong emphasis on pipeline systems. Over his six years with ILF, he has applied his extensive background – from hands‑on technical execution to senior leadership roles across major pipeline and industrial projects, including positions at TC Energy and other global firms. Jaye’s deep industry knowledge, leadership strength, and specialized pipeline project experience continue to reinforce ILF’s reputation as a trusted partner for technically demanding projects.

Michael Gyorfi, P.Eng.– Vice President, Engineering & Facilities

As Vice President of Engineering, Michael Gyorfi oversees ILF’s engineering operations, ensuring technical excellence and efficiency across all projects. Michael holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and specializes in engineering design of processing and pipeline facilities. His career progression – from Senior Mechanical Engineer to Director of Engineering and now Vice President with ILF since 2019 – reflects his dedication to innovation and leadership in the engineering field.

Shauna Holmes, BBA – Director of Business Development & Marketing

Shauna Holmes leads strategic growth initiatives and strengthens key client relationships across the energy and industrial sectors. With extensive experience in business development, marketing, and stakeholder engagement, Shauna brings a strong understanding of industry dynamics and client needs. She is also a passionate advocate for diversity and mentorship in the energy industry. Shauna serves as President of the Calgary Chapter and Executive Director of the Edmonton Chapter of Canadian Women in Energy and has been an active member of the CWiE organization for more than 12 years. Her leadership in community engagement and industry networking helps position ILF as a forward‑thinking and inclusive organization.

A Shared Vision for the Future

Together, this leadership team brings a powerful combination of technical depth, strategic vision, and a shared passion for project delivery and problem‑solving. United in purpose, they are committed to providing effective, high‑quality engineering solutions that address the evolving needs of clients and communities across Canada and beyond.

Looking ahead, ILF Canada remains dedicated to supporting Canada’s growth as an energy superpower, fostering collaboration across the entire energy value chain. At ILF, integrity, respect, and engineering excellence guide every decision we make – because engineering is not only about solving today’s challenges, but also about shaping a stronger, more energy- secure future.