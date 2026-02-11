Avoid the New-Build Wait: OTG’s Feb Inventory of Reconditioned Process Equipment is Live

72”x20’ New Construction Full Sour Separator
- OTG-1702
- 720 psi MAWP
- Built by Score projects
- Sour Service
- Dressed 3 phase
- 3” Water dump, 3” Oil dump
- 8” gas leg w/Canalta 8” SR. Meter Run
- 8” inlet
- Ready for building and tubing
- c/w QC and Drawings
120”x60’ FWKO
- OTG-1642
- 278 psi MAWP
- Built By Opsco
- Fully internally coated
- 3 Phase Design
- 12” Water outlet
- 6” gas outlet
- 4” Oil Outlet
- 16” Inlet
- Drawings Available
42”x12’ Reconditioned Sour Separator
- OTG-1544
- 1150 MAWP
- Sour Service
- Dressed 3 phase
- Water boot w/2” Liquid out
- 2” Oil dump
- 4” gas out w/ Canalta 4” SR. Meter Run
- 6” inlet
- Ready for Building and Tubing
- c/w QC and Drawings
48”x16’ Reconditioned Sour Separator
- OTG-1729
- 1415 MAWP
- Sour Service
- Dressed 3 phase
- Water boot w/2” Liquid out
- 2” Oil dump
- 6” gas out w/ 4” SR. Meter Run
- 6” inlet
- Ready for Paint
- c/w QC and Drawings
30”x10’ Reconditioned Sweet Separator
- OTG-1521
- 1440 psi MAWP
- Sweet Service
- 3 Phase vessel, Dressed 2 phase
- 3” Gas Leg w/ Canalta 3” 600 SR. Meter Run
- Ready to Ship
- c/w QC and Drawings
36”x10’ Sour Separator Dressed 2 Phase
- OTG-1591
- 720 psi MAWP
- Sour Service
- 3 Phase Vessel, Dressed 2 phase
- 4” 300 Ansi Inlet
- 4” Outlet w/ Canalta 4” SR. Meter Run
- Ready for Building and Tubing
- Quick Delivery
- QC and Drawings Available
48”x20’ Reconditioned Separator
- OTG-1528
- 1294 PSI MAWP
- Sweet Service
- Dressed 3 Phase
- 8” 600 Ansi Inlet
- 6” Gas leg w/ Canalta 6” SR. Meter Run
- 2” Water dump
- 2” Oil dump
- Quick Delivery, Ready for Building
- QC and Drawings Available
24”x7’6” Sweet Separator Dressed 3 Phase
- OTG-1785
- 1440 psi MAWP
- Sweet Service
- 3” 600 Ansi Inlet w/ESD
- 3” Gas Outlet w/ Canalta 3” SR. Meter Run
- Field Run, 3 identical units available
- Comes with fresh UT inspection
- QC and Drawings Available
54”x20’ Reconditioned Separator
- OTG-1700
- 1353 PSI MAWP
- Sweet Service
- Dressed 3 Phase w/ Water boot
- 8” 600 Ansi Inlet
- Gas Dome w/ 8″ 600 Ansi oulet
- QC and Drawings Available
Reconditioned 50 bbl Double Walled Btex Tank
- OTG-1126
- 50 bbl Capacity
- Dual Walled tank
- Full internal coating w/Devoe 253
- Ready to Ship
36”x32’ Reconditioned Dehydrator Package
- OTG-1492
- 1440 psi MAWP
- Sweet Service
- 6” 600 Ansi Inlet
- 6” Gas Outlet w/ Canalta 6” SR. Meter Run
- Tower reconditioning complete, Available for short delivery
- QC and Drawings Available
Reconditioned Pall 6 bag filter housing
- OTG-1391, 1386, 1387
- 150 psi MAWP
- 6” inlet and outlet
- Full internal coating w/Devoe 253
- 3 Available, Ready to Ship
