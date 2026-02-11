BOE Report

Avoid the New-Build Wait: OTG’s Feb Inventory of Reconditioned Process Equipment is Live

72”x20’ New Construction Full Sour Separator

  • OTG-1702
  • 720 psi MAWP
  • Built by Score projects
  • Sour Service
  • Dressed 3 phase
  • 3” Water dump, 3” Oil dump
  • 8” gas leg w/Canalta 8” SR. Meter Run
  • 8” inlet
  • Ready for building and tubing
  • c/w QC and Drawings

120”x60’ FWKO

  • OTG-1642
  • 278 psi MAWP
  • Built By Opsco
  • Fully internally coated
  • 3 Phase Design
  • 12” Water outlet
  • 6” gas outlet
  • 4” Oil Outlet
  • 16” Inlet
  • Drawings Available

42”x12’ Reconditioned Sour Separator

  • OTG-1544
  • 1150 MAWP
  • Sour Service
  • Dressed 3 phase
  • Water boot w/2” Liquid out
  • 2” Oil dump
  • 4” gas out w/ Canalta 4” SR. Meter Run
  • 6” inlet
  • Ready for Building and Tubing
  • c/w QC and Drawings

48”x16’ Reconditioned Sour Separator

  • OTG-1729
  • 1415 MAWP
  • Sour Service
  • Dressed 3 phase
  • Water boot w/2” Liquid out
  • 2” Oil dump
  • 6” gas out w/ 4” SR. Meter Run
  • 6” inlet
  • Ready for Paint
  • c/w QC and Drawings

30”x10’ Reconditioned Sweet Separator

  • OTG-1521
  • 1440 psi MAWP
  • Sweet Service
  • 3 Phase vessel, Dressed 2 phase
  • 3” Gas Leg w/ Canalta 3” 600 SR. Meter Run
  • Ready to Ship
  • c/w QC and Drawings

36”x10’ Sour Separator Dressed 2 Phase

  • OTG-1591
  • 720 psi MAWP
  • Sour Service
  • 3 Phase Vessel, Dressed 2 phase
  • 4” 300 Ansi Inlet
  • 4” Outlet w/ Canalta 4” SR. Meter Run
  • Ready for Building and Tubing
  • Quick Delivery
  • QC and Drawings Available

48”x20’ Reconditioned Separator 

  • OTG-1528
  • 1294 PSI MAWP
  • Sweet Service
  • Dressed 3 Phase
  • 8” 600 Ansi Inlet
  • 6” Gas leg w/ Canalta 6” SR. Meter Run
  • 2” Water dump
  • 2” Oil dump
  • Quick Delivery, Ready for Building
  • QC and Drawings Available

24”x7’6” Sweet Separator Dressed 3 Phase

  • OTG-1785
  • 1440 psi MAWP
  • Sweet Service
  • 3” 600 Ansi Inlet w/ESD
  • 3” Gas Outlet w/ Canalta 3” SR. Meter Run
  • Field Run, 3 identical units available
  • Comes with fresh UT inspection
  • QC and Drawings Available

54”x20’ Reconditioned Separator 

  • OTG-1700
  • 1353 PSI MAWP
  • Sweet Service
  • Dressed 3 Phase w/ Water boot
  • 8” 600 Ansi Inlet
  • Gas Dome w/ 8″ 600 Ansi oulet
  • QC and Drawings Available

Reconditioned 50 bbl Double Walled Btex Tank

  • OTG-1126
  • 50 bbl Capacity
  • Dual Walled tank
  • Full internal coating w/Devoe 253
  • Ready to Ship

36”x32’ Reconditioned Dehydrator Package

  • OTG-1492
  • 1440 psi MAWP
  • Sweet Service
  • 6” 600 Ansi Inlet
  • 6” Gas Outlet w/ Canalta 6” SR. Meter Run
  • Tower reconditioning complete, Available for short delivery
  • QC and Drawings Available

Reconditioned Pall 6 bag filter housing

  • OTG-1391, 1386, 1387
  • 150 psi MAWP
  • 6” inlet and outlet
  • Full internal coating w/Devoe 253
  • 3 Available, Ready to Ship

All equipment is available for purchase. Rental purchase options may be available.

For any information please feel free to contact Greg Cairns at (780) 806-8700