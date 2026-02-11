US crude stocks and gasoline inventories rise, distillate inventories fall, EIA

HOUSTON, Feb 11 – U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 8.5 million barrels to 428.8 million barrels in the week ended February 6, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 793,000-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.1 million barrels, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 29,000 barrels per day, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.1 percentage points in the week to 89.4%.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 1.2 million barrels in the week to 259.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.4 million-barrel draw.​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.7 million barrels in the week to 124.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.3 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 912,000 bpd, EIA said.

(Reporting by Georgina McCartney and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)