Venezuela to grant more oil drilling blocks to Chevron, Repsol, Bloomberg News reports

Venezuela plans to grant more oil-production land to Chevron and Spain’s Repsol SA, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

Officials in Caracas are poised to award the exploration and production blocks as soon as this week, the report added.

Chevron and Repsol did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comments.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump said major U.S. companies would invest billions of dollars in Venezuela to quickly rebuild its dilapidated oil sector following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

(Reporting by Sumit Saha and Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)