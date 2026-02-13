Caturus signs LNG supply deal with Saudi Aramco

Last month, Reuters reported the deal, citing sources, between Aramco and Commonwealth LNG, owned and operated by Caturus.
Commonwealth had said it wants to get to 8 mtpa in offtake to get to FID.
Commonwealth’s Phase 1 development will generate an estimated $3.5 billion in annual export revenue, with operations beginning in 2030, the company said in a statement. Commonwealth LNG is the LNG export arm of Caturus’ integrated natural gas platform.
Caturus said Aramco joins a group of companies that have signed long-term contracts with the project, including Glencore, Japan’s biggest power generator JERA, Malaysia’s Petronas, Meruria and EQT Corp.
