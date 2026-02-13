Enbridge rises to record high as quarterly profit tops estimates

(Updates)

** Shares of Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge gain 2.1% to reach a record high of C$72.05

** Co reported quarterly adjusted profit of 88 Canadian cents per share, compared with the analysts’ average estimate of 77 Canadian cents – LSEG

** Co says it has about C$39 bln in projects under development, with roughly C$8 bln expected to enter service this year

** “We continue to advance over 50 data center opportunities across North America, requiring up to 10 billion cubic feet per day new takeaway capacity” – CEO Greg Ebel says

** Ebel adds co expects to sanction additional projects supporting power generation and data centers in 2026 and the years ahead

** Brokerage UBS says “ENB continues to prioritize balance sheet strength… while still looking into low-multiple brownfield opportunities and utility-like growth”

** In 2025, ENB was up 6%

(Reporting by Varun Sahay in Bengaluru)