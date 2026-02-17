New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Feb. 17 Civil / Environmental Engineer Prominent Environmental Consulting (PEC) Calgary
Feb. 13 Accounting Analyst Strike Group Calgary
Feb. 12 Journeyperson Pipefitter Strike Group Conklin
Feb. 12 4th Year Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Conklin
Feb. 12 3rd Year Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Conklin
Feb. 12 2nd Year Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Conklin
Feb. 12 JOURNEYMAN/APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (NORTH SHOP) – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Feb. 11 QA/QC Inspector – Level 1 Strike Group Edson
