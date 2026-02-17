New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Feb. 17
|Civil / Environmental Engineer
|Prominent Environmental Consulting (PEC)
|Calgary
|Feb. 13
|Accounting Analyst
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Feb. 12
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Conklin
|Feb. 12
|4th Year Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Conklin
|Feb. 12
|3rd Year Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Conklin
|Feb. 12
|2nd Year Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Conklin
|Feb. 12
|JOURNEYMAN/APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (NORTH SHOP) – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Feb. 11
|QA/QC Inspector – Level 1
|Strike Group
|Edson