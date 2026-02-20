Cenovus signals confidence in pipeline egress as production nears 1 million BOE/d

Cenovus Energy signaled growing confidence in Canadian crude export capacity during its fourth-quarter earnings call, highlighting a sharp reduction in its exposure to Alberta pricing and an increasingly active role in securing new takeaway options.

CEO Jon McKenzie and Geoff Murray, EVP Commercial, said the company has significantly diversified where its crude is sold compared with past years, lowering its vulnerability to Western Canadian Select (WCS) differential blowouts.

“In 2018, we sold 80% of what we made in Alberta,” Murray said. “Where we stand now is maybe 40% of the crude oil we make is sold in Alberta and exposed to that diff.”

The comments come as Cenovus approaches roughly one million barrels of oil equivalent per day of production following its acquisition of MEG Energy, raising investor questions about whether the company could face renewed volatility in Canadian heavy oil pricing as volumes grow.

Management pointed to the Trans Mountain expansion pipeline as an important stabilizing factor, saying it is operating as expected and helping support differential stability.

“Trans Mountain is here, it’s working, it’s performing as expected,” Murray said, adding that Cenovus has moved aggressively to secure additional export routes.

The company disclosed it has entered into contracts supporting roughly 150,000 barrels per day of incremental export capacity over the next two years, and executives indicated Cenovus could take further action to back new pipeline projects.

McKenzie noted that the current wave of proposed egress developments differs from the politically fraught mega-projects of the last decade, with more smaller-scale expansions and reversals that could be permitted and executed more quickly.

“We probably see more proposed projects today than I’ve seen in the last 10 years,” he said. “You shouldn’t be surprised if we take action on some of those.”

While management cautioned it does not take market access for granted, Cenovus framed the outlook for Canadian heavy oil egress as increasingly opportunity-rich, suggesting the risk of extreme WCS dislocations may be lower than in past cycles.