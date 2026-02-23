GLJ Ltd. and Techno Canada Inc. Launch Joint Venture to Strengthen Energy Certification and Consulting Services

Goa, India – GLJ Ltd. (“GLJ”) and Techno Canada Inc. (“TCI”) are pleased to announce the signing of a new joint venture agreement, GLJ WW Private Limited, formalized on January 27, 2026, at the opening day of India Energy Week 2026 in Goa.

This joint venture brings together two firms with complementary strengths: certification, engineering studies, and evaluations. Building on that foundation, GLJ WW will combine GLJ’s high-quality geological and geophysical services with TCI’s extensive field services network in the Indian market. By leveraging TCI’s on-the-ground capabilities, the partnership will deliver tailored oil, gas, and emerging energy solutions to meet the needs of this growing market.

“This is an important opportunity for us to return to India alongside our partners at Techno Canada,” said Greg Owen, Senior Vice President, New Ventures, at GLJ Ltd. “Together, we will provide trusted certification and technical studies that advance both established energy resource development and emerging energy opportunities, including lithium, geothermal, and CCUS. We’re grateful for the support of the Alberta Government Trade Mission and the warm welcome from the Techno Canada team at India Energy Week 2026.”

For Techno Canada Inc., the joint venture represents a strategic vertical expansion of its existing domain expertise and offerings in the fields of Oil & Gas Production and Well Services. It builds on its current bouquet of services, including Quick Production Setup (QPS), Surface Well Testing (SWT), CTU, NPU, FPU, Slickline, Water Shutoff jobs, fishing, and reviving Sick Wells within the energy sector. Through GLJ WW, TCI is strengthening its ability to support clients with integrated surface and subsurface technical and commercial solutions, backed by world-class subsurface and unconventional energy solutions from GLJ.

“Partnering with GLJ allows us to broaden our reach and better meet client needs through trusted, technically rigorous services,” said Roop Chakravorty, Project Coordinator at Techno Canada Inc. “This joint venture strengthens our ability to advance projects in India and internationally by combining global best practices with deep local knowledge and execution capability.”

About GLJ:

As global energy consultants, GLJ’s expertise has evolved over our 53 years to meet the world’s need for responsible, sustainable energy. Our team of engineers, geoscientists and business professionals are international leaders in both emerging and traditional energy services. We are future-thinking and have a proven track record of helping our clients find the right sustainable solutions that enable them to thrive.

GLJ helps businesses navigate the changing energy landscape and gives them confidence in taking the next step with tailored sustainable strategies – regardless of the project phase or business sector.

About Techno Canada Inc.:

Incorporated in Alberta, Canada, in 2002, Techno Canada Inc. is committed to providing integrated solutions through a diverse range of high-quality oil field services across the upstream value chain to a global clientele. As a leading service provider determined to take up the baton of the challenges the crude oil industry faces today, we are supported by a highly experienced, technically qualified and competent team of professionals. With a strong market presence in India, we have been at the forefront of delivering quality services over the last two decades, establishing ourselves as a major player on the subcontinent.

The company underscores the importance of its human resources as the key differentiator in delivering high-quality services to its clientele and in establishing operational excellence. At TCI, we believe in building and leading a strong, inclusive and diverse workforce with experience and expertise.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Greg Owen

Senior Vice President, New Ventures

GLJ Ltd.

gowen@gljpc.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/glj-ltd

Roop Chakravorty

Project Coordinator

Techno Canada Inc.

roop@t-c-i.ca

https://www.linkedin.com/company/techno-canada-inc/