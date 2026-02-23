The data was released on the North Dakota Industrial Commission’s monthly index report page and has been rounded to the nearest 5,000 barrels. It may differ slightly from the commission’s general statistics report, also available on its website.
North Dakota oil production down 76,000 bpd in December vs November to 1,122,000 bpd – state regulator
Oil production in North Dakota fell 76,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) to 1,122,000 bpd in December, monthly data from the state Industrial Commission showed.