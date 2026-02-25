CER launches online portal for faster, easier filings

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ – The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has launched the CER Portal, a secure, one‑window access point for certain regulatory filings. The Portal improves how the CER processes applications, saving time, reducing effort and improving regulatory efficiency.

Companies can securely submit project notifications and applications for pipelines under 40km in length online (Section 214 of the CER Act). Impacted Canadians, including landowners and Indigenous communities, can also use the Portal to easily submit Statements of Concern about these projects.

Designed with input from regulated industry, Indigenous People and stakeholders, the Portal:

Centralizes all project information, including document links, templates, work instructions and tasks

Simplifies submissions and makes information easier to find

Offers built‑in guidance to support users as they prepare their submissions

Increases security, improves control and reduces administrative burden for applicants and CER staff.

The CER plans to add more capabilities and submission types to the Portal in the future and will ensure users are supported as they begin to use the new platform.

“The CER Portal is a transformative step forward for the CER by advancing how we serve Canadians through faster, more transparent, and efficient regulatory processes. It demonstrates our commitment to regulatory excellence as we further streamline and improve regulatory processes, which helps improve Canada’s global competitiveness.”

Tracy Sletto, CEO, Canada Energy Regulator

The CER Portal was developed to align with the Government of Canada’s Digital Ambition, supporting modernization of government services through digital transformation.

In September 2025, the CER released its Red Tape Review report focusing on projects underway to support the government’s initiative to reduce regulatory red tape, including the CER Portal.

The CER is committed to delivering an effective regulatory system that ensures safety and environmental protection and that recognizes the rights of Indigenous Peoples, while providing industry with transparent and predictable processes.

The CER regulates approximately 126 companies with over 73,000 km of pipelines and 1,600 km of international power lines.

The CER assesses applications to determine whether projects are in the Canadian public interest.

A Statement of Concern allows people to express concerns on proposed energy projects to the CER within 21 days of an application being filed.

