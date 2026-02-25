Countries issuing Middle East travel advisories as Iran tensions rise

Several countries have begun withdrawing dependents of diplomatic personnel and non-essential staff from some locations in the Middle East, or advising citizens to defer travel to Iran, amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Here are some of the moves:

AUSTRALIA: The government has told dependents of Australian diplomats in Israel and Lebanon to leave the two countries, citing a deteriorating security situation in the region. It also offered voluntary departures to Australian diplomats’ dependents in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Qatar. It continues to advise citizens in Israel and Lebanon to consider leaving while commercial options remain available. (Foreign Ministry X account)

SERBIA: Serbia has told its nationals in Iran to leave as soon as possible due to increased tensions and the risk of a deterioration of the security situation. (Foreign Ministry)

POLAND: Polish citizens should leave Iran immediately. (Prime Minister Donald Tusk)

UNITED STATES: The U.S. is pulling non-essential staff and eligible family members from its embassy in Lebanon amid Iran tensions. (Senior State Department official)

SWEDEN: The Foreign Ministry advised its citizens to avoid all travel to Iran and leave the country immediately on January 12, 2026. The foreign minister said in February that people who decided to stay should not expect help from the government to be evacuated. (Foreign Ministry website)

INDIA: The Indian embassy in Iran advised citizens currently in Iran to leave by available means of transport, including commercial flights. (Post on X by Indian embassy in Iran, on February 23, 2026)

CYPRUS: Cyprus advised its citizens to avoid all travel to Iran and leave the country immediately on January 13, 2026. (Foreign Ministry)

SINGAPORE: Singapore advised citizens to continue to defer all travel to Iran. (Singapore Foreign Ministry)

GERMANY: Germany has urged its citizens to leave Iran, noting commercial flights out are still operating and departure by land is also possible (Foreign Ministry, January 20)

BRAZIL: Brazil recommended last week that its citizens leave Iran, following a similar alert to citizens in Lebanon in January. The government last year recommended that Brazilians not travel to the two countries.

