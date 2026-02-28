Israel shuts down gas fields after US-Israel strikes on Iran

(Adds details, paragraph 3 onwards)

By Shadia Nasralla and Marwa Rashad

LONDON, Feb 28 – The Israeli Energy Ministry has ordered the temporary shutdown of parts of the country’s natural gas reservoirs after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran on Saturday.

The Leviathan gas field offshore Israel, operated by Chevron has been shut down, three sources told Reuters. Energean’s production vessel that serves several Israeli fields has also been shut down, the company said in a statement.

Israel’s ministry said the decision was based on “the current situation and in accordance with security assessments”.

It said country’s energy needs would be met through alternative sources and that the electricity sector was prepared to operate power stations using alternative fuels if necessary.

Chevron directed a request for comment to the ministry, which declined to specify which fields were affected.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasrallah and Marwa Rashad; editing by Barbara Lewis)