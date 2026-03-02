Oil prices expected to stay high for days, all eyes on Strait of Hormuz flows

* Citi analysts see Brent trading between $80 and $90 per barrel over at least the coming week in their base case, they said in a note. The bank expects prices to pull back to $70 a barrel on de-escalation.
* Goldman Sachs estimates an $18 per barrel real-time risk premium in crude prices, the bank said in a note on Sunday. It expects this estimated impact to moderate to a $4 premium if only 50% of flows through the Strait of Hormuz are halted for a month.
* “However, oil prices can rise substantially more if the market demands a premium for the risk of more persistent supply disruptions,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.
* Wood Mackenzie said oil prices could potentially exceed $100 per barrel if tanker flows through the Strait aren’t quickly restored.
* “The disruption creates a dual supply shock: not only are current exports through the Strait halted, but OPEC+ additional volumes and ultimately most of OPEC’s spare capacity – typically a key lever for balancing the global oil market – are inaccessible while the waterway remains closed,” WoodMac analysts said in a note.
* OPEC+ agreed to raise output by 206,000 barrels per day for April.
* Societe Generale analysts said on Monday the most likely scenario for oil prices is a short-lived spike, followed by a partial retracement as markets judge supply continuity to be credible.
* Bernstein raised its 2026 Brent oil price assumption from $65/bbl to $80/bbl, but sees prices reaching $120/bbl to $150/bbl in an extreme case of prolonged conflict.
