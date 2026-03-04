Gas giant QatarEnergy throttles LNG supply by declaring force majeure

QatarEnergy has declared force majeure on shipments of liquefied natural gas, it said in a statement on Wednesday, after attacks on its production facilities amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

The state-owned company said on Monday it was halting production of LNG and associated products due to attacks on facilities in the Ras Laffan industrial city in Qatar.

Qatar accounts for around a fifth of global LNG exports, all of which transit through the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping has ground to a near-halt.

QatarEnergy shipped 80.97 million metric tons of LNG in 2025.

Iran has been attacking Gulf Arab countries which harbour U.S. military facilities.

Force majeure is a clause that frees parties from liability if any failure to meet supply obligations is ​due to events beyond their control.

