AltaGas appoints Derek Evans as Board Chair successor

CALGARY, AB, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ – AltaGas Ltd. (“AltaGas” or the “Company”) (TSX: ALA) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a planned transition of the Board Chair role, effective May 1, 2026, following the Company’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Derek Evans has been appointed as the next Board Chair. Pentti Karkkainen will continue to serve as Chair until May 1, 2026, and will remain on the Board as an active Director thereafter to support continuity and ongoing Board leadership.

This planned transition reflects the Board’s long‑term succession planning process and its commitment to strong governance practices, including regular Board renewal and continuity planning.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chair,” said Pentti Karkkainen, AltaGas’ outgoing Board Chair. “I look forward to supporting Derek and the Board through this next chapter. AltaGas has strong momentum, an exceptional leadership team, and a clear strategy for long‑term success.”

“I am honoured to assume the role of Chair and appreciate the confidence the Board has placed in me,” said Mr. Evans. “I look forward to working closely with my fellow Directors and the management team to build on AltaGas’ strong foundation and advance its long‑term priorities.”

“On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank Pentti for his outstanding leadership and stewardship of the Board,” said Vern Yu, AltaGas’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to welcoming Derek into the role in May and partnering closely as we continue delivering long‑term value for our stakeholders.”

Derek Evans Biography

Mr. Evans is a distinguished energy industry leader with more than four decades of experience. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of MEG Energy, where he led a successful turnaround and delivered significant shareholder value over his six‑year tenure, prior to his retirement in 2024. Previously, Mr. Evans served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Pengrowth Energy and Focus Energy Trust, and earlier in his career held senior operational and leadership roles at Renaissance Energy.

Mr. Evans is a strong advocate for the energy industry and its essential role in supporting modern society. He also serves as a Director of Franco‑Nevada Corporation, a leading gold‑focused royalty and streaming company, where he is Chair of the Compensation and ESG Committee. He is also actively involved with several not‑for‑profit organizations.

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth energy infrastructure business that is focused on delivering stable and growing value for its stakeholders.

