Faster approvals. Faster projects – A new agreement will restore provincial approvals on projects within the province’s jurisdiction, reduce duplication, and further unlock Alberta’s economic potential

The governments of Canada and Alberta have worked collaboratively to reach an agreement-in-principle on a Cooperation Agreement on Environmental and Impact Assessment that will see major projects built faster.

This new agreement-in-principle on environmental and impact assessment represents the next milestone reached following last year’s landmark energy agreement and builds on the removal of the oil and gas production cap, and the net zero power regulations in Alberta, turning shared commitments into concrete action.

Alberta’s government has heard clearly from industry and investors that federal project assessments are redundant given the rigorous reviews and approvals that already take place at the provincial level. The agreement will streamline assessment and regulatory processes, reduce duplication and help projects move forward more quickly.

Through this cooperation agreement-in-principle, both governments have committed to taking steps to approve projects more efficiently, including:

For projects primarily under provincial jurisdiction, Canada will recognize Alberta as best positioned to lead environmental assessments and will rely on Alberta’s environmental and regulatory review processes to evaluate project impacts.

For projects involving federal works, undertakings, or federal lands, Canada will work with Alberta to ensure the province’s environmental assessment and regulatory requirements are integrated into the federal review process where appropriate and at Alberta’s request.

When both federal and provincial assessments apply to a project, Canada and Alberta will coordinate their reviews to reduce duplication and regulatory burden, aligning project requirements, timelines, and reporting wherever possible. Where similar conditions are proposed by both governments, federal requirements will defer to Alberta’s conditions and regulatory authority when provincial legislation, regulations, or processes are in place.

“This agreement is a meaningful next step toward faster, more efficient project reviews, and removes the need for federal approvals of projects that are squarely within the province’s jurisdiction. This will see Alberta projects approved faster, and shovels in the ground sooner.” Premier Danielle Smith

“In the face of global trade shifts, Canada and Alberta are launching the next phase of our partnership. Together, we will build big and build fast to create a stronger, more sustainable, more independent economy for Albertans and all Canadians.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

“This agreement is about cutting red tape while maintaining Alberta’s strong environmental standards. By reducing duplication and relying on Alberta’s proven assessment process, we can move projects forward faster and give investors the certainty they need.” Grant Hunter, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas

“Through this agreement, the governments of Canada and Alberta affirm a shared commitment to respecting Indigenous Peoples rights recognized and affirmed under the Constitution. This commitment includes promoting reconciliation by supporting Indigenous ownership and partnerships and ensuring early, consistent, and meaningful consultation as projects progress.” Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Indigenous Relations

“The Cooperation Agreement announced today marks an important change for major project reviews in Alberta. This agreement puts decision-making squarely where it belongs — with the Government of Alberta. The Business Council of Alberta is pleased to see this shift and is optimistic it will help reduce approval timelines, create greater certainty, and improve conditions for investment in the province.” Adam Legge, President, Business Council of Alberta

Quick facts

Negotiations related to methane emissions reduction and carbon pricing are ongoing between the Governments of Alberta and Canada, and the province is confident an agreement that supports industry’s ability to increase the development of our oil and gas resources will be reached.

Before the agreement is finalized, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada will post the draft agreement for public comment for a period of 21 days.

Following the comment period, feedback will be reviewed and the agreement finalized between Alberta and Canada.

The draft agreement acknowledges that Alberta’s government continues to challenge the constitutionality of the Impact Assessment Act (IAA).

Related information

Related news

See the official announcement on the Government of Alberta website here.