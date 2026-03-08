Iran names Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba, as new supreme leader, state media report

Iran’s Assembly of Experts has named Mojtaba Khamenei to replace his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country’s new supreme leader, state media reported on Sunday.

Mojtaba, a mid-ranking cleric with close ties to the powerful Revolutionary Guards, had long been viewed by elements of Iran’s ruling establishment as a potential successor to his father, who was killed after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

Although Iran’s ruling ideology frowns on the principle of hereditary succession, he has a powerful following within the Guards and his dead father’s still-influential office.

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly, Jaidaa Taha and Ahmed Tolba; editing by Diane Craft)