Prospera Energy Announces Successful Closing of Private Placement

Prospera Energy is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced unit offering, raising total gross proceeds of $3,000,000, representing the full amount of the Offering. The financing was fully subscribed and completed without the issuance of any finder’s fees or broker warrants, reflecting strong investor support for Prospera’s operational progress and forward development strategy. The Offering remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to strengthen working capital, accelerate well reactivations, and support production optimization initiatives across the Company’s core assets. With oil prices strengthening and field activity continuing to scale, the Company will be accelerating the pace of well reactivations in the coming weeks, supporting its strategy of disciplined production growth and improved field performance.

This financing marks another step forward in Prospera’s ongoing operational turnaround and balance sheet restructuring. Management believes the strengthened working capital position and improved financial flexibility will enable the Company to continue expanding production while advancing initiatives aimed at long-term shareholder value creation.

Issuer: Prospera Energy Inc. (“Prospera” or the “Corporation”). Issue: Non-brokered offering (the “Offering”) of units (“Units”). Each Unit will consist of (i) one common share of the Company and (ii) one common share purchase warrant (the “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.050 for a period of three years from the date of issuance thereof. The Warrants shall be transferable and shall not be listed on any stock exchange. Issue Price: $0.035 per Unit. Offering Amount: $3,000,000 CAD (the “Offering”). Underlying Shares: Common shares of the Company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEI (the “Common Shares”). Use of Proceeds: Net proceeds of the offering may be used for well reactivations, production optimization, and working capital. The Offering is intended to support near-term production growth, increase working capital and liquidity, and further strengthen the Company’s balance sheet. Dividend Adjustment and Anti-Dilution: The Warrant exercise price will also be subject to standard anti-dilution adjustments upon, inter alia, share consolidations, share splits, spin-off events, rights issues and reorganizations. Offering Basis: Non-brokered private placement offering. Target Close Date: On or before March 15th, 2026. Finders Fees The Company may pay qualified finders a fee of 3% cash and 3% warrants.

Insiders have participated in this offering, which results in this being a Related Party Transaction pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.9 and MI 61-101. The Corporation is relying upon numerous exemptions under these policies with respect to minority approval and valuation requirements, including those found in section 5.5 (a), (b), and (c) and 5.7 (a) and (b). The following reporting Insiders have participated in this offering:

Matthew Kenna subscribed for $336,500 and was issued an aggregate of 9,614,286 units.

Brian McConnell subscribed for $80,000 and was issued an aggregate of 2,285,714 units.

Shubham Garg, through White Tundra Investments, subscribed for $40,000 and was issued an aggregate of 1,142,857 units.

In addition to insider participation, existing strategic shareholders also participated meaningfully in the Offering, including Countryman Investments, which subscribed for $235,758, and entities associated with Peter Lacey, which collectively subscribed for $380,000. In total, over $1million of the financing was subscribed by insiders and existing strategic shareholders. A major Canadian financial institution also participated in the offering, facilitating a $1million subscription across multiple client accounts. The meaningful level of insider and strategic shareholder participation reflects strong internal confidence in Prospera’s growth strategy, ongoing operational improvements, and long-term development potential.

Shares for Debt Update

Prospera announces an update to its previously announced shares-for-debt settlement with four arm’s length vendors, originally disclosed on November 12th, 2025. The first vendor has agreed to settle a total of $13,174.59 through the issuance of 100,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.132 per share. The second vendor has agreed to settle $30,468.36 through the issuance of 500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.061 per share. The third vendor has agreed to settle a total of $7,500 through the issuance of 150,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share. The fourth vendor has agreed to settle a total of $31,000.89 through the issuance of 250,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.124 per share. The shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The transactions have been accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Prospera

Prospera Energy Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian energy company specializing in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Prospera is dedicated to optimizing recovery from legacy fields using environmentally safe and efficient reservoir development methods and production practices. The company’s core properties are strategically located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, including Cuthbert, Luseland, Hearts Hill, and Brooks. Prospera Energy Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEI and the U.S. OTC Market under GXRFF.

Prospera reports gross production at the first point of sale, excluding gas used in operations and volumes from partners in arrears, even if cash proceeds are received. Gross production represents Prospera’s working interest before royalties, while net production reflects its working interest after royalty deductions. These definitions align with ASC 51-324 to ensure consistency and transparency in reporting.

