Trump to hold a press conference after markets close on Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would hold a press conference later on Monday before returning to Washington from Florida, but gave no details about what he would discuss.

The press conference is scheduled for at about 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT), after the U.S. markets close. It comes as global markets slumped more than a week into the war on Iran amid soaring oil prices and fears of spiking inflation.

“Many important meetings and phone calls taking place today,” Trump added in the social media post announcing his plans to speak to reporters after attending a Republican fundraiser.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Susan Heavey; Editing by David Ljunggren and Michelle Nichols )