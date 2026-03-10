Alliance Pipeline announces a binding open season for firm service in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland

CALGARY, AB: (March 2, 2026) Alliance Pipeline Limited Partnership (“Alliance”), fully owned and operated by Pembina Pipeline Corporation, announced today a binding open season (“Open Season”) for expansion capacity commitments of up to 350 mmcf/d of incremental natural gas delivery in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland (“Firm Heartland Service”) that will remain open until April 20, 2026.

The Open Season is on the Canadian segment of the Alliance system in northwest Alberta for the Firm Heartland Service from designated receipt points to a new delivery point located near Fort Saskatchewan. Eligible receipt points in Zone 1 include: 33, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 43, 44, 44A, 44B, 45, 63, 64, 65, 66, and 67.

Please click here for a map of the entire Alliance system

This new service is anticipated to be available in the fourth quarter of 2029, pending receipt of all necessary approvals.

Subject to the results of the Open Season and pending regulatory approval, Firm Heartland Service will be made available primarily through incremental compression upgrades along the Canadian segment of the Alliance Pipeline system and will be supported by long-term take-or-pay contracts.

The Open Season is available to existing and prospective shippers.

An information package with additional details about the Open Season, including the terms and conditions of service and a precedent agreement, will be provided to all interested parties that have executed a confidentiality agreement with Alliance. All bids must be received by Alliance no later than 5:00 p.m. MT on April 20, 2026. To request a confidentiality agreement and learn more, please reach out to ahep_openseason@pembina.com.

Alliance may, in its sole discretion and for any reason, elect at any time prior to the close of the Open Season, to modify the Open Season package or modify or extend the Open Season process, or at any time give notice of a subsequent Open Season. Alliance may also in its sole discretion and for any reason, elect to terminate the Open Season, including in the event that Alliance has determined there are insufficient requests for the capacity being made available in the Open Season.

About the Alliance Pipeline system

The Alliance Pipeline system consists of a 3,848 kilometre (2,391 mile) integrated Canadian and U.S. natural gas transmission pipeline system, delivering rich natural gas from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the Williston Basin to the Chicago market hub. The Alliance system has been in commercial service since December 2000 and, through an innovative suite of customer-focused services, delivers an average of 1.6 billion standard cubic feet of natural gas per day. The Alliance Pipeline system is fully owned and operated by Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

About Pembina

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America’s energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities. For more information, please visit www.pembina.com.