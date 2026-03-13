No evidence Iran has mined Strait of Hormuz, Pentagon’s Hegseth says

There is no clear evidence that Iran has placed mines in the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told a news briefing on Friday.

The assessment by Hegseth contrasts with news reports earlier this week suggesting Iran had deployed about a dozen mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for a fifth of the world’s oil.

Asked about the possibility of mines in the Strait, Hegseth said: “We’ve heard them talk about it just like you’ve reported recklessly and wildly about it. But… we have no clear evidence of that.”

Hegseth’s comments come as the United States and other countries face spiking oil and gas prices with the U.S-Israel war entering its 14th day, with oil prices hovering near $100 a barrel on Friday.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali, Phil Stewart, Susan Heavey and David Ljunggren; Editing by Daphne Psaledakis and Caitlin Webber)