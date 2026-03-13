Trump says he’s looking at loosening Jones Act shipping rules

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was looking at loosening shipping rules under the Jones Act, telling Fox News in an interview that aired on Friday that he would take a look at it but giving no other details.

“We’ll take a look, we’ll take a look at everything, and it’s all going to work out,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show” taped on Thursday night.

Trump discussed military plans throughout the roughly 45-minute interview, saying the U.S. military was not yet targeting Iran’s infrastructure or its uranium stocks.

Asked about any U.S. plans to take Iran’s Kharg Island export hub, Trump said it was not high on the list but that he could change his mind.

(Reporting by Ryan Patrick Jones and Daphne Psaledakis; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Caitlin Webber and Scott Malone)