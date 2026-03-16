EU has ‘no appetite’ to expand Mideast naval mission to Strait of Hormuz, Kallas says

“There was in our discussions a clear wish to strengthen this operation, but for the time being, there was no appetite in changing the mandate of the operation,” Kallas told reporters after a meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Brussels.
The mission currently has an Italian and a Greek ship under its direct command and can also call upon a French ship and another Italian vessel for support.
“The discussion was that it should be strengthened, because it doesn’t have too many naval assets. It should have more,” Kallas said.
“While the Strait of Hormuz is at the center stage, the Red Sea also remains critical.”
(Reporting and writing by Lili Bayer and Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Andrew Gray)