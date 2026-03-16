SECURE announces quarterly dividend and timing of 2026 first quarter results and conference call

CALGARY, AB, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ – SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. (“SECURE” or the “Corporation”), a leading waste management and energy infrastructure company, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.105 per common share payable on or about April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 1, 2026. The declared dividend reflects the previously announced 5% increase to SECURE’s quarterly dividend, raising the rate from $0.10 to $0.105 per share and underscoring the Corporation’s confidence in the strength and sustainability of its cash flows.

This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

SECURE also announced today that it expects to release its 2026 first quarter financial and operating results before markets open on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be posted to SECURE’s website and SEDAR+ following the release.

SECURE will host a conference call Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. MST to discuss the first quarter results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 437-900-0527 or toll free 1-888-510-2154. To access the simultaneous webcast, please visit www.secure.ca. For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped broadcast will be available at www.secure.ca and, until midnight MDT on Thursday, May 7, 2026, by dialing 1-888-660-6345 and using the pass code 89918#.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. SECURE’s Waste Management segment is centered on a network of long-life, permitted processing, recovery, and disposal infrastructure across Western Canada and North Dakota that plays an essential role in the safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible management of waste generated by energy and industrial activity. Processing activities optimize the handling of hazardous and non-hazardous liquids, solids, emulsions, and industrial by-products, while recovery activities enable the recycling of metals and recovered oil, and disposal assets provide compliant, long-term solutions for residual waste. SECURE’s Energy Infrastructure segment consists of crude oil terminals and storage facilities, and pipeline-connected infrastructure that enable the optimization, terminalling, storage and movement of crude oil and natural gas liquids to market, including value-adding marketing and optimization activities.

SECURE’s shares trade under the symbol SES and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

SOURCE SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp.

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