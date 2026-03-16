Yangarra Belly River Update

CALGARY, AB, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ – Yangarra Resources has been actively acquiring land and drilling wells in the Chambers area Belly River play over the past two years. The play overlays Yangarra’s existing Cardium production in Chambers, enabling the Company to leverage its owned infrastructure and existing surface leases to efficiently develop the Belly River formation.

With the majority of land acquisitions now complete, Yangarra has identified 40 net Tier 1 Belly River drilling locations, supported by results from 10 Belly River wells currently on production. Over the next 6–12 months, the Company plans to further delineate the play across its Chambers area land base, with the potential to expand its Belly River inventory by an additional 60 net locations.

Two standing Belly River wells are scheduled to be fracture stimulated this week, and Yangarra expects to commence drilling two additional Belly River wells in the near term.

During the initial phase of development, maintaining the drill bit within the target zone proved challenging, and early wells were completed using a slickwater fracture stimulation design. By the fifth well, drilling performance had improved significantly, largely eliminating issues associated with staying in zone. Beginning with the seventh well, Yangarra transitioned to a gelled fracture stimulation design.

The first group of wells delivered average IP90 rates of approximately 200 boe/d, which form the basis of the Company’s current type curves and economic assumptions for the Chambers Belly River play.

On the tenth well, Yangarra implemented a reconfigured Bottom Hole Pump (“BHP”), replacing the smaller pumps used on earlier wells. This modification resulted in a substantial increase in productivity. Following a two-week cleanup period, the tenth well is currently producing above 500 boe/d (68% liquids).

Based on these results, the Company upgraded the BHP systems in wells 8 and 9. Despite having already been on production, both wells experienced significant production increases following the pump upgrades.

Detailed individual well results from the Chambers area, including both the emerging Belly River zone and the established Cardium zone, are available in Yangarra’s updated corporate presentation at www.yangarra.ca

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results and business opportunities. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “sustain”, “project”, “expect”, “forecast”, “budget”, “goal”, “guidance”, “plan”, “objective”, “strategy”, “target”, “intend” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions “may”, “would”, “could” or “will” be taken or occur in the future, including, but not limited to, statements on potential completion techniques being considered. Statements relating to “reserves” are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by our management, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing commodity prices, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; future production rates and estimates of operating costs; performance of existing and future wells; reserve volumes; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; benefits to shareholders of our programs and initiatives, the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; results of operations; performance; business prospects and opportunities; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; the impact of increasing competition; ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions, ability to market oil and natural gas successfully and our ability to access capital.

Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Yangarra can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide security holders with a more complete perspective on our future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedarplus.com).

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

All reference to $ (funds) are in Canadian dollars.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Yangarra Resources Ltd.

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