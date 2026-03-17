Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides AGM Update and Announces Board Changes

CALGARY, Alberta, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) announces that the Company has scheduled its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Our Annual Meeting will be held as a virtual-only stockholder meeting with participation occurring electronically as explained further in our Proxy Statement. Shareholders will be able obtain a free copy of the Proxy Statement and other documents the Company files with the SEC (when available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. The Company will also make available free of charge on its investor relations website copies of materials it files with, or furnishes to, the SEC.

Further, Evan Hazell, Sondra Scott, David Smith and Brad Virbitsky have each notified the Board of Directors of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. of their respective decisions to resign as members of the Board effective immediately. Further details of the resignations are found on a Form 8-K filing with today’s date located on the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov and SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca. As a result the Board of Gran Tierra has decreased the size of the Board from nine to five directors.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry, Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

+1-403-265-3221

info@grantierra.com

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Canada, Colombia, Ecuador and Azerbaijan. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Canada, Colombia and Ecuador; however, we have recently entered into an exploration, development and production sharing agreement with SOCAR and may eventually expand our operations into Azerbaijan and will continue to pursue additional new growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company’s portfolio. The Company’s common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Except to the extent expressly stated otherwise, information on the Company’s website or accessible from our website or any other website is not incorporated by reference into and should not be considered part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) are available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Gran Tierra’s Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.