Iran warns of strikes on Gulf oil facilities ‘in coming hours’, state media reports

Iran issued an evacuation warning for several oil facilities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, saying they would be targeted by strikes “in the coming hours”, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.

The warning was directed at Saudi Arabia’s Samref Refinery and Jubail Petrochemical Complex, the United Arab Emirates’ Al Hosn Gas Field, and Qatar’s Mesaieed Petrochemical Complex, Mesaieed Holding Company and Ras Laffan Refinery.

“These centres have become direct and legitimate targets and will be targeted in the coming hours. Therefore, all citizens, residents, and employees are requested to immediately leave these areas and move to a safe distance without any delay,” the warning said.

It was issued shortly after Iranian oil facilities in South Pars and Asaluyeh came under attack. Those Israeli strikes were coordinated with the United States, Axios reported a senior Israeli official as saying.

(Reporting by Elwelly Elwely, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Joe Bavier)