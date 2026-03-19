Gulf states request urgent debate at UN Human Rights Council, documents show

Gulf states have requested an urgent debate at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva over Iran’s strikes on civilians and energy infrastructure across the Middle East, documents show.

A diplomatic note sent by Gulf states, seen by Reuters, describes the ballistic missile and drone strikes on Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as a “situation of serious concern for international peace and security,” with severe human rights implications.

The expanding U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which has entered its third week, sparked large-scale Iranian retaliation in the form of drone and missile strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure in Gulf countries.

Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on energy facilities across the region has spiked energy prices and fuelled fears of a rise in inflation globally.

The “unprovoked attacks” on Gulf countries – despite their assurances to Tehran that their territories won’t host anti-Iran launches – demand immediate attention, the diplomatic note said.

The draft resolution proposed by the Gulf states strongly condemns and calls for Iran to immediately stop strikes on civilian infrastructure and commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, and also seeks reparations for civilian, infrastructure and environmental damage.

The Council has received the request and is considering a date to hold the debate, stated a letter from its president, Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin, Editing by Miranda Murray)