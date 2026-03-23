Forden Energy Inc. and 2150865 Alberta Ltd. – Receivership Sale

On February 2, 2026, pursuant to section 13(2) of the Judicature Act, RSA 2000, c.J-2, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. LIT was appointed receiver and manager (the “Receiver”) of Forden Energy Inc. and 2150865 Alberta Ltd. (collectively the “Companies”). Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist the Receiver with a sale of the Companies’ oil and natural gas properties (the “Properties”) located in Alberta.

The Properties are located in the Crystal, Ferrybank, Kaybob and Sullivan Lake areas of Alberta.

Production from the Properties is currently shut-in. Average daily sales production net to the Companies from the Properties from January to July 2025 was approximately 150 boe/d, consisting of approximately 82 bbl/d of oil and natural gas liquids and approximately 417 Mcf/d of natural gas.

Average daily sales production net to the Companies from the Properties for 2024 was approximately 261 boe/d, consisting of approximately 132 bbl/d of oil and natural gas liquids and approximately 773 Mcf/d of natural gas.

Operating income net to the Companies from the Properties from January to July 2025 was approximately ($1.5 million) or ($2.5 million) on an annualized basis. Operating income net to the Companies from the Properties for 2024 was approximately ($2.5 million).

As of March 17, 2026, the Properties had a deemed liability value of $21.0 million.

Summary information relating to this divestiture is attached to this correspondence. A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement (copy attached).

Offers relating to this process will be accepted until 12:00 pm on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

For further information please feel free to contact: Ben Rye, Sydney Birkett or Tom Pavic at 403.266.6133.