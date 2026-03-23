Iran war makes second phase of LNG Canada more likely, TC Energy CEO says

“What they have pushed us to do, however, is be ready,” Poirier said in an interview in Houston at the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference. LNG Canada’s Phase 1 will be able to export 14 million metric tons of LNG when fully ramped up. Shell and its partners are expected to make a final decision about Stage 2 later this year. If approved, it would double the project’s capacity.
“Canada should aspire to being the largest exporter of LNG to Asia,” he said, adding he believes there is enough demand to support both LNG Canada Phase 2 and the proposed Ksi Lisims LNG project that would be located further north along the coast. That project’s proposed capacity is 12 million metric tons, which would make it Canada’s second-largest LNG export facility. If LNG Canada Phase 2 gets the go-ahead, TC Energy would expand its Coastal GasLink pipeline over two or three years of construction, including additional compressor stations to serve the enlarged facility, Poirier said.
(Reporting by Amanda Stephenson in Houston)