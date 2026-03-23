UAE’s ADNOC Gas adjusts LNG output in response to shipping disruption

The gas subsidiary of ADNOC, Abu Dhabi’s state oil firm, on Monday said it made temporary adjustments to its production of liquefied natural gas and export-traded liquids in response to ongoing shipping disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran escalated sharply over the weekend after President Donald Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants in 48 hours unless Tehran fully reopens the waterway. In response, Iranian officials said if struck, they would completely close the strait and retaliate by destroying energy and desalination infrastructure across the region.

ADNOC Gas “is actively collaborating with customers and partners on a transaction-by-transaction basis to fulfill commitments wherever possible,” the company said in a stock-exchange disclosure. It did not provide further details on output. The company’s Das Island facility, with LNG capacity of 6 million metric tons a year, sits inside the Gulf, so tankers must transit the Strait of Hormuz to reach it.

“Operations are continuing safely across ADNOC Gas plc’s asset base,” ADNOC Gas said. “Following debris falling near certain facilities, inspections confirmed no injuries and no impact to core processing integrity.”

The Habshan gas processing complex, one of the world’s largest, with a capacity of 6.1 billion standard cubic feet per day, is now operational after it was shut on March 19.

That suspension followed two incidents of fallen debris after the successful interception of a missile.

Iran launched a wave of attacks on Gulf energy facilities after Israel attacked South Pars, Iran’s main gas field, on March 18.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)